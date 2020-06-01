Max Holloway Promises The Blessed Era Isn't Done

Six months after losing the featherweight title to Alexander Volkanovski and a handful of days ahead of their championship rematch at UFC 251, the 28-year-old Hawaiian has reconsidered which role he has chosen to assume from the now completed series, which wrapped last spring.

“I remember I was Thanos and I was collecting some stones, but maybe I was on the wrong side,” he said with a laugh. “Maybe I’m The Avengers and we’ve got to go figure things out.

“I’ve been seeing memes going around that ever since I lost the belt, the world has been going through some stuff. Hopefully we can be like The Avengers. Hopefully we can snap and the world will come back to normal.”

Even without the radical alterations to life resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s understandable that Holloway feels like things in the world are a little unusual given that this weekend’s fight card is the first time in six fights where he won’t walk to the Octagon as a UFC champion.