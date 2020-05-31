Max Holloway Headlines Challenge to Benefit Local Foodbanks

Tell us about the All 4 Hawaii Challenge?

Holloway: All 4 Hawaii (all4hawaii.org) is based on the All In Challenge. The main difference is the proceeds go directly to food banks in Hawaii.

What is this event’s purpose?

Holloway: It's really to raise money for the food banks in Hawaii. That's where the proceeds go and that's what this is about.

Who is participating in this challenge with you?

Holloway: The best of the best. I just challenged my man, Daniel Cormier. So it's not just Hawaii people. Anybody can get involved and anybody can enter.

What are some of the key things fans can win?

Holloway: If you enter for my experience, you get a chance to train with me in MMA or self-defense, you can bring some friends with you, I'll give you autographed gloves, and then we're going to go eat dinner at one of the best places in Hawaii

