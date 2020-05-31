Max Holloway Headlines Challenge to Benefit Local Foodbanks

Former UFC champion Max Holloway has always represented Hawaii with honor, both inside and outside of the Octagon. His passion to contribute to the community and improve the lives of others continued this month as Holloway announced the All 4 Hawaii Challenge on his Instagram account earlier this week.
The challenge allows for individuals to donate to the Maui Food Bank and the Hawaii Foodbank in order to obtain raffle entries for a private training session with Holloway, as well as dinner with “Blessed.”
The challenge concludes on May 31. For more information, see what Holloway had to say about the All 4 Hawaii Challenge:
Tell us about the All 4 Hawaii Challenge?
Holloway: All 4 Hawaii (all4hawaii.org) is based on the All In Challenge. The main difference is the proceeds go directly to food banks in Hawaii.
What is this event’s purpose?
Holloway: It's really to raise money for the food banks in Hawaii. That's where the proceeds go and that's what this is about.
HOLLOWAY VISITS CURE FOR THE KIDS FOUNDATION
Who is participating in this challenge with you?
Holloway: The best of the best. I just challenged my man, Daniel Cormier. So it's not just Hawaii people. Anybody can get involved and anybody can enter.
What are some of the key things fans can win?
Holloway: If you enter for my experience, you get a chance to train with me in MMA or self-defense, you can bring some friends with you, I'll give you autographed gloves, and then we're going to go eat dinner at one of the best places in Hawaii
Why did you decide to join this amazing charitable activation?
Holloway: Unemployment in Hawaii is near 40%, and because our economy is based on tourism, it looks like it's going to be a long road to recovery. We also got a very high cost of living here, so a lot of people are hurting. The reason why I signed up for this is that the proceeds go directly to the food banks, and the food banks really, really need the help right now.
How long will this campaign run and where can fans go to either learn more or donate directly?
Holloway: It runs through May 31, 2020, and fans can go to ALL4HAWAII.org to enter now.
You have a long history of giving back to your community. Why is giving back important to you?
Holloway: The meaning to life is doing meaningful things for others. I always said the belts are cool, and I have several of them now, but that's really just a ticket to have a bigger impact in important ways.
After this campaign ends, do you have any additional charitable campaigns planned?
Holloway: Yes. There's a lot of needs in Hawaii and all over the world, really, but right now the focus for my team is on the basic needs for Hawaii people, which is food. When the food banks tell us they're good, then we will pivot into helping other areas. But right now, we need to make sure people can continue to eat during these tough times.
For more information and updates, sign up for the UFC Newsletter here.