MAX HOLLOWAY NOT SMELLING THE FLOWERS YET

“If you’re losing, why are you asking for a chance?” he added with a smirk. “You had 14 minutes or 24 minutes to get it done. At the end of the day, I think I need to keep telling people the rules of what it is.”

Those moments are but two in the storied career of the reigning BMF titleholder, who puts his belt on the line this weekend against Charles Oliveira in a rematch 10 years in the making at UFC 326.

First paired off when they were baby-faced hopefuls in the featherweight division, Holloway and Oliveira headlined the promotion’s first (and thus far only) venture to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The Sunday afternoon affair ended prematurely, with Oliveira suffering a mysterious injury that to this day has never quite been fully explained, bringing the event to an anticlimactic end.

A little more than a decade later, with both men having stood as undisputed champions and established themselves as legends in the sport, they’re set to meet again, not in a small barn in the Prairies, but at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“It’s huge, brother —this is huge!” Holloway said excitedly when asked about finally facing Oliveira for a second time. “He was my first main event. I don’t know if it was for him, and now 10, 11 years later, we’re main eventing a card in the Fight Capital of the World, here in Las Vegas —“The Ninth Island “—with the BMF title; that’s insane to think.

“If you told me (during that week), ‘Look, you’re gonna rematch him, and it’s gonna be for a title, but it’s a title called the BMF title, and you’re gonna do it in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas,’ I would have looked at you and said, ‘You’re on drugs! Are you making up fake things now?”