Max Holloway Named As One Of ESPN's Athlete Ambassadors For Its Youth Sports Initiative Take Back Sports

Natasha Cloud, New York Liberty

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers

Diana Flores, MEX National Flag Football

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Max Holloway, UFC ﬁghter

Jordan Larson, LOVB Omaha Volleyball

Sydney Leroux, Angel City FC

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Eli Manning, 2x Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP

Peyton Manning, NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback, 5x NFL MVP

Ben Shelton, professional tennis player

Jordan Spieth, professional golfer

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres

Frances Tiafoe, professional tennis player

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

“Ensuring kids have access to quality sports that helps them gain lifelong skills is one of my top priorities at the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation,” said Stephen Curry. “I’m excited to team up with ESPN on Take Back Sports because we’re united in the mission to help kids thrive through the transformative power of sports.”

Max Holloway, former featherweight champion and current BMF champion, joins the initiative fresh off his win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 in New Orleans. Holloway, born and raised in Waianae, Hawaii, has served his community immensely throughout his long UFC career. In 2022, he was given the Forrest Griffin Community Award for his contributions to the Hawaiian community and charity work, and in 2024, Holloway worked with the Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii to open up the Max Holloway Fitness Center.