Max Holloway Named As One Of ESPN's Athlete Ambassadors For Its Youth Sports Initiative Take Back Sports
Aug. 5, 2025
Today, ESPN announced a growing list of athlete ambassadors for its youth sports initiative Take Back Sports, which is designed to get and keep kids playing sports. Take Back Sports ambassadors include:
Natasha Cloud, New York Liberty
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers
Diana Flores, MEX National Flag Football
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Max Holloway, UFC ﬁghter
Jordan Larson, LOVB Omaha Volleyball
Sydney Leroux, Angel City FC
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Eli Manning, 2x Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP
Peyton Manning, NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback, 5x NFL MVP
Ben Shelton, professional tennis player
Jordan Spieth, professional golfer
Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres
Frances Tiafoe, professional tennis player
A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
“Ensuring kids have access to quality sports that helps them gain lifelong skills is one of my top priorities at the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation,” said Stephen Curry. “I’m excited to team up with ESPN on Take Back Sports because we’re united in the mission to help kids thrive through the transformative power of sports.”
Max Holloway, former featherweight champion and current BMF champion, joins the initiative fresh off his win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 in New Orleans. Holloway, born and raised in Waianae, Hawaii, has served his community immensely throughout his long UFC career. In 2022, he was given the Forrest Griffin Community Award for his contributions to the Hawaiian community and charity work, and in 2024, Holloway worked with the Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii to open up the Max Holloway Fitness Center.
A series of vignettes featuring the athlete ambassadors will air across ESPN’s platforms beginning on Monday, Aug. 4. The ambassadors talk about critical issues in youth sports including the importance of community rec leagues, quality coaching, multisport play and having fun.
“Play changed my life. Every kid deserves the chance to play, learn, grow, have fun and make friends,” said Luka Dončić. “The Luka Dončić Foundation and ESPN’s Take Back Sports initiative are focused on making youth sports more accessible and less stressful for everyone. Together, we can bring the joy back to the game.”
The vignettes also are featured on TakeBackSports.org, a premier online destination managed by Positive Coaching Alliance for youth sports parents, caregivers and coaches. The site includes tips, resources and actionable strategies on how to improve the youth sports experience for their child and others.
