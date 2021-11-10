MAX HOLLOWAY NAMED 2021 RECIPIENT OF FORREST GRIFFIN COMMUNITY AWARD PRESENTED BY TOYO TIRES

The Forrest Griffin Community Award is presented annually as part of UFC Honors President’s Choice category, as the award recipient is personally selected by UFC President Dana White. UFC Honors, presented by Toyo Tires is the company's annual awards program recognizing UFC athletes, performances, and moments throughout each year.

As the 2021 recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award, Holloway will receive a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are courtesy of Toyo Tires.

Holloway will be honored for this award during the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Toyo Tires, as part of the 10th Annual UFC International Fight Week. The event will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS.

“Max is not only an amazing athlete, but he’s also a great role model who enjoys giving back to his community,” UFC President Dana White said. “Max does a great job of setting a positive example of how athletes can use their platforms to raise awareness for charities, while helping those who are less fortunate. It’s an honor to present him with this award.”

“We congratulate Max on being selected as the Forrest Griffin Community Award recipient,” Toyo Tires Senior Manager for Events, Sponsorships and Motorsports Stan Chen said. “Max should be recognized and commended for the selfless efforts to support his local community in Hawaii, and we are pleased to donate $25,000 in his name to the charity of his choice.”