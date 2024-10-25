Max Holloway Journey Back To The Title

When he lost the belt to Volkanovski, he had done enough to earn an immediate rematch, a fight he eventually lost via split decision that many still argue about to this day. He dropped “The Great” twice, but the Australian did enough in the subsequent three rounds to get the nod on two of the three scorecards. Holloway was suddenly in limbo, and he it was time to compete in non-title fights for the first time since 2016.

It's wild to consider the fact that some wondered whether Holloway had what it took to thwart the oncoming challengers hoping to earn their shot through him. First came Calvin Kattar, had won four of his last five fights and was keen to throw himself into the title picture. What happened is well-known: a five-round, record-breaking masterclass in pace, pressure and volume. Holloway set all-time numbers for strikes landed and attempted, one of which was of the no-look variety after yelling, “I’m the best boxer in UFC, baby!”

Order UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

The performance was a loud declaration that he wasn’t going anywhere anytime soon, but instead of waiting for another shot at the belt, he welcomed another keen and dynamically dangerous contender in Yair Rodriguez.

Inside the UFC APEX, Holloway and Rodriguez went strike-for-strike in the first couple rounds, with Rodriguez throwing heavy and nasty kicks to Holloway’s legs while Holloway looked to melt Rodriguez with his usual pressure, plus some wrestling, as well. The grappling came in handy in the latter half of the fight as Holloway maintained control to stymie Rodriguez’s offense, completing a career-best three takedowns in a single fight and showing a growing depth in his skillset.