Max Holloway: 'It’s All About Moments'

Although Holloway’s most recent outing ended in defeat to Ilia Topuria—a result which included suffering the first knockdown and knockout of his lengthy career—he makes his return to the lightweight division with an argument for momentum.

The last time Holloway competed at 155 pounds, he delivered the Knockout of the Year at UFC 300 as he slept Justin Gaethje with a second to go to wrest the BMF title away from “The Highlight.” It was a highlight for the ages and one that left many slack jawed.

Holloway had his pick of opportunities afterward, and he attempted to regain the featherweight title. The loss hurt, of course, but it didn’t close the door on his career nor did Topuria’s own ascension to lightweight gold at UFC 317. Ever the optimist, Holloway sees that development as another opportunity.