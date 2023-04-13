Max Holloway: "I'm Still Here"

After suffering consecutive close defeats to Volkanovski in their first two encounters, Holloway used a pair of outings in 2021 to show everyone that he was still very much a menacing presence and miserable matchup for anyone with championship ambitions in the 145-pound weight class.

In the first main event of the year, he styled on Calvin Kattar, boxing up the New England Cartel representative, taking some time during the fifth round to chat with the commentary team seated next to the cage while continuing to evade punches and land crisp, punishing shots of his own. Ten months later, he outworked Yair Rodriguez over five entertaining rounds, earning scores of 49-46 and 48-47 twice to collect a unanimous decision victory.

View Holloway's Athlete Profile | Featherweight Rankings

“That’s the motto for this fight — ‘I’m still here!’ — with maybe a little Roy Jones Jr. in there, ‘Y’all Musta Forgot!’” he said when asked about his ability to thrive in these types of matchups. “We’ll see what happens, but I’ve had these moments and I enjoy these moments.

“The ABC moment (against Calvin Kattar) was huge, and that night, I remember having pictures of me next to Muhammad Ali because it was his birthday (the next day). I don’t know what happened that night — maybe the man possessed me because it felt good to be in there.

“With the Yair fight, that was a fight that was inevitable,” continued Holloway. “I knew I was going to match him up. We’d been in the UFC quite some time, and for us to get matched up at that point of our careers, it was a long time coming.”