Max Holloway Expects The ‘Performance Of A Lifetime’

“This is a forever evolving sport, and if you’re not evolving with it, you’re going to get left in the dust,” Holloway told UFC.com. “I ain’t about that. I’ve been in the UFC for too damn long. I’ve been in the UFC for 10 years now, and I want to be with the UFC for however many more years. I want to retire by like 35, maybe push it over a little bit. We’ll see, but I want to make these years count. I only got a couple more, and you guys should expect fireworks.

“Fourth of July is on July 2. They just announced it.”

July 2 represents the biggest test toward that legacy as Holloway takes a third crack at featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276 in Las Vegas, the same location where he lost the title to the Australian two-and-a-half years ago at UFC 245.

A lot of life has happened since then, including each man competing thrice. The two rematched immediately at UFC 251, where Holloway fell once again but with much more debate and controversy around the decision. Since then, Volkanovski coached on The Ultimate Fighter then put on a couple stunning performances to defend the belt versus Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung. Holloway did his part, as well, setting records in his win over Kattar to open 2021 followed with an action-packed five-rounder against Yair Rodriguez.

Not only that, but Holloway achieved another major milestone. While Volkanovski pieced up The Korean Zombie in Las Vegas, Holloway married his now-wife Alessa in Hawaii, and “Blessed” is grateful for the presence she brings to him and his son, Rush.