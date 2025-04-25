Max Holloway To Defend BMF Title Against Dustin Poirier At UFC 318

They ran it back seven years later, this time with the interim lightweight title on the line. Holloway entered as the reigning featherweight champion, fresh off defenses against José Aldo and Brian Ortega. After a five-round battle, Poirier emerged victorious to earn a taste of UFC gold and matchup with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Now, they meet for a third and likely final time for the BMF title. Holloway won the belt with one of the most iconic finishes in the promotion’s history at UFC 300. Despite being moments away from securing the win on at least two of the judges’ scorecards, Holloway threw caution to the wind in the final 10 seconds and landed a right hand that knocked out Justin Gaethje right before the final horn.

Every time these two step in the Octagon, they put their heart and soul into their performance, and nothing less should be expected when they collide in UFC 318’s main event inside Smoothie King Center on July 19.

