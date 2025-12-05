Max Holloway To Defend BMF Title Against Charles Oliveira At UFC 326

Coming off a unanimous decision win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318, Hawaii's Holloway looks to add a third BMF title victory to his sterling résumé, which includes a victory over his UFC 326 challenger back when the pair were aspiring featherweights.

For the former lightweight champion Oliveira, who claimed a submission win over Mateusz Gamrot last time out in Rio de Janeiro, it's not only a chance to avenge his previous setback, but to add another title to his collection as well.