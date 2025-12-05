Max Holloway To Defend BMF Title Against Charles Oliveira At UFC 326
UFC Legends Collide In A Can’t-Miss Main Event Showdown In Las Vegas On Saturday, March 7
Dec. 6, 2025
UFC 326 promises to keep the early-year momentum going as Max "Blessed" Holloway and Charles "Do Bronxs" Oliveira clash for the BMF title to close out the promotion's return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 7.
Opponents Max Holloway of the United States and Charles Oliveira of Brazil face off during the UFC weigh-in at the SaskTel Centre on August 22, 2015 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Coming off a unanimous decision win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318, Hawaii's Holloway looks to add a third BMF title victory to his sterling résumé, which includes a victory over his UFC 326 challenger back when the pair were aspiring featherweights.
For the former lightweight champion Oliveira, who claimed a submission win over Mateusz Gamrot last time out in Rio de Janeiro, it's not only a chance to avenge his previous setback, but to add another title to his collection as well.
Don’t miss UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2, live from Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 7.
