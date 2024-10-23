Max Holloway Is Chasing All The Records

Athletes
In a career full of record-breaking performances, iconic moments and jaw-dropping highlights, one could reasonably argue that Max Holloway’s last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 was the Hawaiian’s magnum opus. For the better part of 25 minutes, Holloway fought a perfect fight with nary a bruise on his face against one of the most violent lightweights of his era. Yet, with 10 seconds to go, Holloway invited Gaethje to the center for a rock ‘em sock ‘em finale and connected with a flush right that set T-Mobile Arena on fire. It was the most fitting way to win the symbolic BMF Title, and it was a perfect embodiment of why fans and fighters alike love “Blessed.”
Fighters React To Max Holloway's BMF Knockout Punch
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Fighters React To Max Holloway's BMF Knockout Punch
/
However, Holloway is a fighter still adamant about building his legacy, despite many feeling like he is already cemented as one of the greats. That’s not good enough for the 32-year-old, though. He wants to be The Greatest, and to do that, he needs to get his belt back at UFC 308.
FULL FIGHT: Holloway vs Gaethje
“I want the accolades; I want records,” Holloway told UFC.com during in an interview at Tactical Strength & Conditioning in Honolulu, Hawaii. “Everybody keeps (asking), ‘Who's the best featherweight champion of all time?’ It has to be Jose Aldo. He has all the stats… How do you go against stats? He has what, (seven) title defenses? I have three. I would love to get more.
“If you want to be the G.O.A.T., you got to beat the G.O.A.T. and beat his records. You got to beat him (and) you got to beat the records. I'm coming for them.”
UFC 308 Embedded | Order UFC 308 Here
With records on the mind, it’s impossible to think about his featherweight title fight with Ilia Topuria without acknowledging the incumbent’s undefeated status. The Spanish-based Georgian made mincemeat of his first seven UFC opponents, including the man who dethroned and defeated Holloway on three occasions in Alexander Volkanovski.
Max Holloway Relives His Iconic BMF Moments
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Max Holloway Relives His Iconic BMF Moments
/
Since wresting the belt from “The Great,” Topuria and Holloway have sometimes respectfully, sometimes less so, gone back-and-forth online. From trading Bible verses with each other to a tense face-to-face interview ahead of their championship bout. Holloway says he respects Topuria for his work in the Octagon, but he isn’t getting too caught up in the 27-year-old’s mind games ahead of October 26.
MMA Coaches Break Down Holloway vs Topuria This Saturday
“If that's what he needs for himself, then feel indestructible because I go into every fight 0-0,” Holloway said. “He was bringing up I lost seven times. Wow. Cool story, bro. It is what it is. You lose in this game, and in this sport, losing is very, very huge. I understand that, but some of the greatest guys in every other sport have a bunch of losses. I mean, what is LeBron James’ finals record? I think he lost more than he won. It is what it is.
Losses (are) only losses if you don't learn. I learned every single damn time after every one. I just can't wait to go in there and see what he's about. He talks a big game, and on October 26, we get to see how big it is.”
Holloway’s odyssey to another title shot included seven fights, five wins, four Fight of the Night bonuses and two losses to Volkanovski over the course of five years, and he is arguably in the best form of his career. He looked noticeably better in his second trip to lightweight against Gaethje compared with his interim lightweight title shot against Dustin Poirier at UFC 236, a product of having more time to craft his body for 155 pounds. That move does give some people concerns on whether Holloway cutting back down to featherweight will have a negative impact. Holloway naturally downplays that notion, saying his Samoan and Hawaiian heritage meant he didn’t need to add as much muscle as people think and the only downside to returning to featherweight is not eating as much ramen during this fight camp.
Max Holloway Sits Down With Megan Olivi In Hawaii | UFC 308
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Max Holloway Sits Down With Megan Olivi In Hawaii | UFC 308
/
In 29 fights, Holloway hasn’t had trouble on the scale, so his confidence there is warranted. What he has done in all of his fights is proudly represent Hawaii. The winner of the 2022 Forrest Griffin Community Award, Holloway wore his heart on his sleeve when he headlined against The Korean Zombie in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in 2023. In September, Holloway spoke out against the “heartbreaking” gun violence in the area.
RELATED: Max Holloway Career Highlights
“When I go and fight, I'm not just fighting for myself,” Holloway said. “I'm fighting for something bigger than me. I'm fighting for my friends, my family, my wife, my son. And I'm fighting for neighborhoods over here, the whole island, all the islands, all the world, everybody who's who just like me. I'm just like you. I always try to say I'm human, just like you.
“It's tough right now, but we got to somehow keep the hope alive and keep pushing to be great because if we all just give in to it, then nothing's going to ever change.”
How To Watch UFC 308 In Your Region | Main Card At A Special Time: 2pm ET / 11am PT
That chase for greatness brought him to another championship opportunity and another chance to become a two-time featherweight champion. Looking back at his first stint as the king, he acknowledges the fun he had fighting greats like Aldo, Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson, Anthony Pettis and Charles Oliveira. He also believes the Max back then was “immature,” saying “a lot of dumb stuff.”
Now, he feels older (although, crucially, not old) and wiser. No longer the kid taking out the mainstays, Holloway hopes October 26 continues his run of showing the younger generation of mixed martial artists what it takes to build a career like his.
“That (first) run was amazing, but I’m not here to smell of flowers just yet,” he said. “We got a lot (left). You guys asked me about that last run. Ask me about the second run because it's going to be a fun one.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.