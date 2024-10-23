Max Holloway Is Chasing All The Records

Losses (are) only losses if you don't learn. I learned every single damn time after every one. I just can't wait to go in there and see what he's about. He talks a big game, and on October 26, we get to see how big it is.”

Holloway’s odyssey to another title shot included seven fights, five wins, four Fight of the Night bonuses and two losses to Volkanovski over the course of five years, and he is arguably in the best form of his career. He looked noticeably better in his second trip to lightweight against Gaethje compared with his interim lightweight title shot against Dustin Poirier at UFC 236, a product of having more time to craft his body for 155 pounds. That move does give some people concerns on whether Holloway cutting back down to featherweight will have a negative impact. Holloway naturally downplays that notion, saying his Samoan and Hawaiian heritage meant he didn’t need to add as much muscle as people think and the only downside to returning to featherweight is not eating as much ramen during this fight camp.