Max Holloway Career Highlights

Learn More About Max “Blessed” Holloways’ Career Highlights And The Rest Of His UFC Journey
Max “Blessed” Holloway is one of the most beloved fighters on the roster. From fans to his peers, everyone seems to at least hold a favorable opinion of the Hawaiian. Part of that comes from his all-action style, legendary chin and success in the Octagon. Another part of it comes from the former featherweight champion carrying himself with a grounded, easy-going nature not always seen in a high-level, high-profile prizefighter.
Below, learn more about Holloway’s career highlights, UFC record and notable fights that led him to this point:
- Holloway made his UFC debut on February 4, 2012, where he faced Dustin Poirier at UFC 143.
- Holloway is a former featherweight champion and defended the title three times. He holds records for the most finishes and most knockouts in UFC featherweight title fights with four.
- Holloway has earned 12 performance bonuses — seven Fight of the Night bonuses and five Performance of the Night bonuses.
- Holloway holds several UFC records, including most significant strikes landed (3,378) and most significant strikes landed in a single fight (445 vs Calvin Kattar).
- Holloway also holds the UFC featherweight record for wins (20), knockouts (nine), finishes (11).
- Holloway received the UFC Forrest Griffin Community Award in 2022.
Max Holloway Fight Highlights
UFC 212 – Max Holloway vs José Aldo (June 3, 2017)
Although Holloway captured the interim featherweight belt, everyone knew he needed to get past former featherweight king José Aldo before he could truly call himself the champion. Aldo put it on Holloway early in their unification bout, but Holloway, just 26 at the time, weathered the storm, lured Aldo into a firefight and leaned on his volume and cardio to wear down the Brazilian, in Rio de Janeiro, no less.
UFC 231 – Max Holloway vs Brian Ortega (December 8, 2018)
Despite a 12-fight winning streak, including back-to-back stoppages of Aldo, Holloway was the underdog heading into UFC 231. Brian “T City” Ortega was an undefeated and dangerous contender, and when their matchup was initially delayed, some wondered whether the cuts down to featherweight were negatively wearing on Holloway. With as much doubt swirling around Holloway as ever, he put on a statement-making performance, earning a fourth-round stoppage.
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar (January 16, 2021)
While some feel Holloway did enough to win his belt back in his rematch with Alexander Volkanovski, the judges saw it differently. So, for the first time since 2016, Holloway found himself in a non-title fight opposite a surging and hungry contender in Calvin Kattar. Because Holloway had lost three of his last four at that point, some thought Kattar was due for his breakout moment. However, Holloway reminded everyone who he was in emphatic, record-breaking fashion. In a career full of highlights, Holloway yelling, “I’m the best boxer in the UFC, baby!” remains one of his most iconic moments in the Octagon.
UFC 300 – Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje (April 13, 2024)
Full Fight | Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje
Despite all the accolades, Holloway’s BMF Title fight knockout of Justin Gaethje felt like something entirely different. Gaethje was touted as the guy who could crack Holloway’s chin, but for the better part of 25 minutes, Holloway led the dance and did more damage than “The Highlight.” With 10 seconds left, Holloway pointed to the center of the Octagon for one last flurry, to which Gaethje naturally obliged. Everyone knows what happened next.
Max Holloway’s UFC Record
UFC 300 (4/13/24) WIN Holloway knocked out Justin Gaethje at 4:59 of the fifth round to win the BMF title
UFC Fight Night (8/26/23) WIN Holloway knocked out Chan Sung Jung at :23 of the third round
UFC on ESPN (4/15/23) WIN Holloway won a five round unanimous decision over Arnold Allen
UFC 276 (7/2/22) LOSS Holloway lost a five round unanimous decision to Alexander Volkanovski in a fight for the UFC featherweight title
UFC Fight Night (11/13/21) WIN Holloway won a five round unanimous decision over Yair Rodriguez
UFC on ABC (1/16/21) WIN Holloway won a five round unanimous decision over Calvin Kattar
UFC 251 (7/12/20) LOSS Holloway lost a five round split decision to Alexander Volkanovski in a fight for the UFC featherweight title
UFC 245 (12/14/19) LOSS Holloway lost a five round unanimous decision to Alexander Volkanovski, losing his UFC featherweight title
UFC 240 (7/27/19) WIN Holloway won a five round unanimous decision over Frankie Edgar to retain his UFC featherweight title
UFC 236 (4/13/19) LOSS Holloway lost a five-round unanimous decision to Dustin Poirier in a fight for the interim UFC lightweight title
UFC 231 (12/8/18) WIN Holloway scored a TKO (doctor stoppage) over Brian Ortega at 5:00 of round four to retain his UFC featherweight title
UFC 218 (12/2/17) WIN Holloway stopped Jose Aldo via strikes at 4:51 of the third round to retain his UFC featherweight title
UFC 212 (6/3/17) WIN Holloway stopped Jose Aldo via strikes at 4:13 of the third round to win the undisputed UFC featherweight title
UFC 206 (12/10/16) WIN Holloway stopped Anthony Pettis via strikes at 4:50 of the third round to win the interim UFC featherweight title
UFC 199 (6/4/16) WIN Holloway won a three round unanimous decision over Ricardo Lamas
UFC 194 (12/12/15) WIN Holloway won a three round unanimous decision over Jeremy Stephens
UFC Fight Night (8/23/15) WIN Holloway scored a TKO (injury) over Charles Oliveira at 1:39 of the first round
UFC on FOX (4/18/15) WIN Holloway submitted Cub Swanson via guillotine choke at 3:58 of the third round
UFC Fight Night (2/14/15) WIN Holloway won a three round unanimous decision over Cole Miller
UFC Fight Night (10/4/14) WIN Holloway knocked out Akira Corassani at 3:11 of the first round
UFC Fight Night (8/23/14) WIN Holloway stopped Clay Collard via strikes at 3:47 of the third round
UFC 172 (4/26/14) WIN Holloway submitted Andre Fili via guillotine choke at 3:39 of the third round
UFC Fight Night (1/4/14) WIN Holloway stopped Will Chope via strikes at 2:27 of the second round
UFC Fight Night (8/17/13) LOSS Holloway lost a three round unanimous decision to Conor McGregor
UFC 160 (5/25/13) LOSS Holloway lost a three round split decision to Dennis Bermudez
UFC 155 (12/29/12) WIN Holloway won a three round split decision over Leonard Garcia
UFC 150 (8/11/12) WIN Holloway stopped Justin Lawrence via strikes at 4:49 of the second round
TUF Live Finale (6/1/12) WIN Holloway won a three round unanimous decision over Pat Schilling
UFC 143 (2/4/12) LOSS Holloway was submitted by Dustin Poirier via mounted triangle armbar at 3:23 of the first round.
Rapid Fire Q&A
What is Max Holloway’s record?
- 26-7
What is Max Holloway’s age?
- 32 years old
How tall is Max Holloway?
- 5’11”
What is Max Holloway’s reach?
- 69 in
Whereis Max Holloway from?
- Max Holloway is from Waianae, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu.
What weight class is Max Holloway in?
- Max Holloway has competed in the featherweight and lightweight divisions.
How many fights does Max Holloway have in her career?
- Max Holloway has 33 professional fights in his MMA career. His professional career started in 2010.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.
