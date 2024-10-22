Max Holloway Career Highlights

Although Holloway captured the interim featherweight belt, everyone knew he needed to get past former featherweight king José Aldo before he could truly call himself the champion. Aldo put it on Holloway early in their unification bout, but Holloway, just 26 at the time, weathered the storm, lured Aldo into a firefight and leaned on his volume and cardio to wear down the Brazilian, in Rio de Janeiro, no less.

UFC 231 – Max Holloway vs Brian Ortega (December 8, 2018)

Despite a 12-fight winning streak, including back-to-back stoppages of Aldo, Holloway was the underdog heading into UFC 231. Brian “T City” Ortega was an undefeated and dangerous contender, and when their matchup was initially delayed, some wondered whether the cuts down to featherweight were negatively wearing on Holloway. With as much doubt swirling around Holloway as ever, he put on a statement-making performance, earning a fourth-round stoppage.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar (January 16, 2021)

While some feel Holloway did enough to win his belt back in his rematch with Alexander Volkanovski, the judges saw it differently. So, for the first time since 2016, Holloway found himself in a non-title fight opposite a surging and hungry contender in Calvin Kattar. Because Holloway had lost three of his last four at that point, some thought Kattar was due for his breakout moment. However, Holloway reminded everyone who he was in emphatic, record-breaking fashion. In a career full of highlights, Holloway yelling, “I’m the best boxer in the UFC, baby!” remains one of his most iconic moments in the Octagon.

UFC 300 – Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje (April 13, 2024)