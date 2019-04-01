Max Holloway Can't Wait To Defend The Throne

That somebody is Frankie Edgar, and with Holloway back at 145 pounds to defend his crown for the third time in the main event of UFC 240 on July 27 in Edmonton, it’s almost like business as usual for the Hawaiian, who lost a hard-fought five-round decision to Poirier in a Fight of the Night classic.

And while becoming a double champ and defending both crowns were enticing propositions, there is no lack of motivation for him in returning to featherweight to face Edgar.

“This fight excites me and I get motivated for every fight,” he said. “Every time we talk, I’m 0-0 every single time, and I can’t wait to go out there and remind the world why I’m one of the best fighters, if not the best fighter, in the world.”

As for why this fight with the former lightweight champ from New Jersey has him amped up, that’s simple.

“Third time’s the charm,” Holloway laughs. “That’s the whole concept of this fight. We had some unfortunate events that made me back out one time and him back out one time. So we’ve been training for each other for a while now. I’ve been around for a while, 20 fights in the UFC and this is my third title fight in eight months. There’s a bunch of film on me, a bunch of film on him, and I can’t wait. We’re ready. He’s a former champion and this fight should be fun. This is one of the guys that’s always been in my head that I want to fight him. To me, he’s like (Jose) Aldo. He’s one of the greats and I’m just happy that I get the opportunity to share the Octagon with him.”