Max Holloway's Best Is Yet To Come

What about Brian Ortega in 2018? Either Jose Aldo fight in 2017? Anthony Pettis in 2016? Cub Swanson in 2015?

We could go on.

But it was that 24th trip to the Octagon against Calvin Kattar in January that the former featherweight champion declares as his top performance to date.

RELATED: Max Holloway Isn’t Afraid of The Hard Path

“The Kattar fight was the best fight of my life,” said Holloway of a five-round decision win that earned the two 145-pound standouts a Fight of the Night bonus. “I felt possessed in there.”

He fought like it, and while suggesting that the win over Kattar was his best ever sounds ludicrous on paper, if you saw it, you wouldn’t dispute that statement. For five rounds, Holloway threw punches and kept throwing (and landing) them. Kattar, as gritty as he could be, took everything the Hawaiian dished out, but in terms of throwing enough of his own to get back into the fight, it wasn’t meant to be.

“If he can take it, keep taking it,” said Holloway. “I’m gonna keep giving it. Kudos to him – he’s a tough, tough person. He’s from Boston, they’re made different out there, and us Hawaiians are made different, too. I’m just happy I was on the giving end, than the receiving.”

Preview Every Fight On The Card

When it was over, Holloway gave 445 significant strikes at a 59% accuracy clip to 133 for Kattar (47%). The judges’ scores of 50-43, 50-43, 50-42 reflected Holloway’s dominance and his assertion during the fight that he was the best boxer in the UFC. And no freshman.