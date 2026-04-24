Max Griffin | The Power of Acceptance

The other part of it is that after years of facing divisional stalwarts and proven commodities, Griffin is stepping in this weekend with Valenzuela, a promotional newcomer who stumbled last season on Dana White’s Contender Series, but rebounded earlier this year with a first-round stoppage win over DWCS and UFC alum Yusaku Kinoshita. The 32-year-old is 13-4 as a pro, but is undersized for welterweight on paper, standing five-foot-nine with a 71-inch reach.

For the battle-tested Griffin, preparations were much more about ensuring he’s at the peak of his powers come Saturday and less about what Valenzuela will bring to the Octagon this weekend.

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“I feel like I was able to do a lot more,” Griffin said. “When you’re in camp, I feel like you’re not really growing —you’re honing in and sharpening one specific tool versus training with all kinds of guys, being risky. That’s when I find I get the most gains is outta camp because I’m able to explore and be an adventurer in the game versus only fighting a southpaw guy and being hellbent on a certain style.

“I’ve been fighting for a while, so it’s ‘What does the guy do?’ I think it’s worse for him to fight me on short notice.

“I’m gonna fight my d*** off,” he added with a chuckle. “I’m ready. I’ve been in this mode — I’ve learned a lot of s***, man. I learn from every fight. I’ve been a lot more in-your-face, on the pedal, biting my lip and throwing, so in this fight, I like that this guy likes to brawl, likes to pressure, but he’s susceptible to a lot of s***. And I like the reach difference — I don’t think I’ve fought a guy where I’ve had a six-inch, seven-inch reach advantage. He has to get in on me — or try to — but I’ve got a lot of stuff for him.”