Max Griffin Keeps Moving, Keeps Fighting

“I'm a madman,” Griffin laughs. Even as the words leave his lips, his laidback delivery tells you immediately that he’s kidding.

“What am I doing? I'm probably chilling. Chilling out with my family. But this is what you get. I'm the same here now. I’m funny. Eating, probably some really good food. I love food. I'm the foodie of the UFC.”

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

To that end, he already has a pizza in mind that he’ll be having delivered to his Las Vegas hotel room following is co-main event bout vs Tim Means this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen. And if there’s any chance of sighting the “madman” side of Griffin, that’s where it will be: the Octagon in the UFC APEX.