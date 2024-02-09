Max Griffin: ‘I Learned To Be More Primal’

Griffin has fought 15 times in the Octagon, competing against the likes of Neil Magny, Carlos Condit and Mike Perry. But after his last fight – a unanimous decision loss against Michael Morales in July – Griffin realized he was so caught up on the small details he’s learned over the years that it was negatively affecting his performance. Griffin’s coach agrees, and often tells him he’s too smart for his own good.

“I’ve been fighting for 17 years, and when you get a lot of experience, that could be a detriment,” Griffin said. “I remember when I was an amateur, I would go in there and not give a care in the world and just slang ‘em. In the second round, [Morales] made some adjustments and put me in positions we didn’t want to be in. When you overextend, he was knocking these guys out, so I was cautious… I learned to be more primal, more bite down on your mouthpiece, screw the gameplan [and] slang ‘em.”