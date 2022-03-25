Max Griffin Is Here To Make Magic

As a streaking welterweight sitting just outside the rankings, Griffin expected to get a fight booked with a fighter in the bottom third of the top 15. What he got instead was a showdown with ninth-ranked Neil Magny.

Griffin couldn’t believe it. It’s so great that the California native couldn’t help but burst out into a little dance to celebrate.

Pre-Order UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

“I’m here for a reason. I asked for number 15, 14, 13 from Sean Shelby and he gave me number nine,” Griffin pauses to dance before continuing. “I’m excited. They need some fresh blood in the top ten. They’ve had the same guys, even him.”

When it comes to Magny, Griffin is very familiar with what he brings to the table. He competed with the Coloradan on The Ultimate Fighter season 16 and has followed his career ever since. He’s watched Magny go on runs of his own and defeat some of the best welterweights to ever strap on UFC gloves.

But “Pain” believes it’s time for him to take the place of his former castmate.