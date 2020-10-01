Max Griffin Is Finally Letting Go

Gone are the days of stressing; gone is the tension that used to cloud his mind when he walked to the Octagon. When Griffin (15-8) makes his tenth UFC appearance on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 13 card, he expects to be relaxed and enjoying each second of his welterweight bout with Ramiz Brahimaj.

With the help of a mental coach, Griffin focused on eliminating anything in his mind that could limit his ability to perform in the Octagon. The 35-year-old Californian has established new core values and identified areas that he needed to recalibrate. Griffin promises that this refocused and revitalized version will deliver in a big way on November 7.

“I haven’t just been thinking this way; I’ve been utilizing these strategies,” Griffin told UFC.com. “It’s like I’ve been blocking myself this whole time. This is my dream, to be one of the best fighters in the world, so why keep blocking my own energy and kind of holding myself down, so to speak? Now I’m going to let that s*** go, baby, and it’s going to be beautiful.”

The fight that stands out to Griffin as one where he felt like he was having the most fun was his impressive win over Mike Perry. He refers to that fight as a “masterpiece” and is confident that we will see that type of performance from him against Brahimaj.