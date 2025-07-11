Max Griffin | Back To Basics

“I’m a little leaner, faster, strong,” Griffin said ahead of UFC Nashville. “I feel so good. I woke up Monday smiling. I went to the gym and they’re like, ‘Why are you so happy?’ I don’t know. I’m just letting the energy flow, and I feel so good. I’m excited, I’m happy and ready to go.

“I like Nashville, it’s a vibe. It’s a fight town, fight city. It’s a perfect place to have a scrap. I’m happy to be here in front of an arena, in front of these fans. I’m ready to put on a show.”

A fighter’s motivation can also be shaped by their personal feelings toward an opponent. Lastfight, Griffin saw Michael Chiesa more as a friend than a rival. This time around, things couldn’t be more different.

“Good ol’ Chris Curtis,” Griffin said immediately upon hearing his opponent’s name. “Yeah, he’s not my favorite person. I don’t really like him. For many years. He just rubs me the wrong way, complains a lot, b****** about everything. When I saw the name and I saw Nashville, it was more Nashville that I was pumped about in the text, but he’s a banger. He’s a well-known guy. He’s a middleweight coming down to my division. I know he used to fight welterweight a long time ago and he wants to try something new, but not with me, buddy. It’s going to be a great fight and I’m looking forward to doing all my stuff to him. He’ll be there. He’s not going to run. He’ll be right there right where I want him.