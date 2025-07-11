Max Griffin | Back To Basics

There are countless factors that influence a fighter’s performance on fight night, like their physical preparation, nagging injuries, mindset and more. Max Griffin had all of those dialed in last time out, but he admits he overlooked one of the most fundamental aspects of fight day.
“I didn’t eat on fight day, which is stupid,” Griffin said. “I did everything but that. I do all these types of recovery and mental stuff, but if you do everything else, eating is the most basic function, and I didn’t do that. Locking in on the basics, really learning about my nutrition and what I have to do.
“That day was rough, but I learned a lot. I was ready to go that next day, and I think it’s been seven months since that fight, so I’m ready.”
As simple as eating a pre-fight meal may sound, it can have a major impact on performance. It’s something Griffin is determined not to neglect again as he gears up for his matchup with Chris Curtis at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira in Nashville.
“I’m a little leaner, faster, strong,” Griffin said ahead of UFC Nashville. “I feel so good. I woke up Monday smiling. I went to the gym and they’re like, ‘Why are you so happy?’ I don’t know. I’m just letting the energy flow, and I feel so good. I’m excited, I’m happy and ready to go.
“I like Nashville, it’s a vibe. It’s a fight town, fight city. It’s a perfect place to have a scrap. I’m happy to be here in front of an arena, in front of these fans. I’m ready to put on a show.”
A fighter’s motivation can also be shaped by their personal feelings toward an opponent. Lastfight, Griffin saw Michael Chiesa more as a friend than a rival. This time around, things couldn’t be more different.
“Good ol’ Chris Curtis,” Griffin said immediately upon hearing his opponent’s name. “Yeah, he’s not my favorite person. I don’t really like him. For many years. He just rubs me the wrong way, complains a lot, b****** about everything. When I saw the name and I saw Nashville, it was more Nashville that I was pumped about in the text, but he’s a banger. He’s a well-known guy. He’s a middleweight coming down to my division. I know he used to fight welterweight a long time ago and he wants to try something new, but not with me, buddy. It’s going to be a great fight and I’m looking forward to doing all my stuff to him. He’ll be there. He’s not going to run. He’ll be right there right where I want him.
“My last fight against Chiesa, we were friends,” Griffin said. “To go against someone you don’t like, it brings the best out of me. There’s something in [my] soul that irks me and I’m not going to feel bad when I take care of business.”
A win over someone like Chris Curtis would be a big step in the right direction for Griffin, who views Saturday’s contest as a chance to redeem himself after his last performance.
“I have so much to show,” Griffin said. “This fight, for me, is about redemption because I could’ve beat Chiesa 99 out of 100 times. That one time was that time. So, I have something to prove to myself on what I know I can do and what I will do. It’s really not about anyone else, it’s about what I know I can accomplish and I’m gonna get that done on Saturday night.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on July 12, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.