Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Still Has Fight Left In Him

“I want to be remembered forever and have people say, ‘Oh, there was Shogun. He was one of the greats,’” Rua told UFC.com. “For my family and friends, the legacy I want to leave is to be a good person, to always care about people, do what you love and help the people around you.”

By all accounts, Rua is well on his way to that stature if not already there. However, there’s some danger in having an eye on the end, especially when it comes to fighting. Tack on his age and the fact that Rua is facing someone in Ovince Saint Preux who already holds a sub-minute knockout win over him, and that’s a fire with which to play.

With all that experience, however, comes self-awareness, and Rua is taking this fight with the same careful preparation that has spanned his career.

“I prepare for these fights as if it was my first one,” he said. “I’ve worked really hard for this fight on Saturday. I’ve trained a lot. I’ll work really hard for my last fight as well so I can, God-willing, end my career with a win. I prepared as if it was any other fight.”