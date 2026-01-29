Mauricio Ruffy | Studying Abroad

“It exceeded any expectations I might have had,” he said of his time training down under. “The thing that surprised me is how simple, how humble these people are. We’re talking about a guy that is the current champion and another that is No. 4 in the world, and they train with you, they give you all the attention and time that is needed. There are times Volk wouldn’t even train on that day, but he would show up to watch me train, help me go through the motions.

“Highly positive, highly impressed,” he added. “I already admired those guys, but now I admire them even more after seeing who they are, how they are.”

Right now, they’re all fired up and raring to go, Ruffy included.

“It’s that vibe of everybody wants to get their hands on some people right now; we want to beat some people up,” he said with a laugh when asked about heading into action as a pack this weekend. “Everyone is ready to go and show the work. You’re gonna see what everyone is about. To each their own in terms of the way they deal with this, but all of us want to go out there.”

He made special note of Volkanovski, who enters the first title defense of his second reign atop the featherweight division in a rematch with Diego Lopes, acknowledging that the 37-year-old is an old hand at this now. The fact that nothing about the week and the scope of what he’s heading into impacts the champion in the least really spoke to Ruffy, who is still figuring out his own way of navigating fight week and the pressure that comes with competing at this level, but believes he’s more prepared after his ANZ sabbatical.