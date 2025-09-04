Mauricio Ruffy Knows How to Deliver Fireworks

Funny enough, some of Ruffy’s toughest competition for the best finish of the year have come from his friends and fellow Fighting Nerds, who are continuing their great momentum from a breakout 2024 campaign. Jean Silva stunned many with his dominant performance and submission win over Bryce Mitchell, and only a few weeks ago, Carlos Prates put Geoff Neal out with a buzzer-beating spinning elbow in Chicago.

It's with all this momentum that Ruffy arrives in Paris, where he fights Benoît Saint Denis in the co-main event before teammate Caio Borralho looks to lay claim to a title shot in the main event against Nassourdine Imavov. The skyrocketing profile is a lot to manage for any athlete, but Ruffy and the Nerds are taking it all in stylish stride.