Mauricio Ruffy Is Prepared For His Breakout Moment

Ruffy returns to action this weekend at Crypto.com UFC 331 in Los Angeles, where he’ll take on top contender Arman Tsarukyan in a huge bout for the 155-pound division. The winner would seemingly be perfectly placed to fight for the title in their next outing, and Ruffy has traveled to the ends of the earth to prepare for the most significant matchup of his career.

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His last appearance was a special one, as he competed as part of the one-of-one UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington D.C. Ruffy faced Michael Chandler in one of the most eagerly anticipated bouts on the card and produced a performance worthy of the occasion as he finished the former Bellator lightweight champion with a spinning back kick and follow-up punches to take his career record to 14-2.