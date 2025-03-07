Mauricio Ruffy | “I Came To Be The Champ”

The spot is coveted for a reason, and that is where Mauricio Ruffy found himself as he made his second walk to the Octagon, taking on James Llontop to open up UFC 309 in New York City. The opportunity came after he scored a debut knockout over Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 301 in Brazil, his 10th such victory in as many professional wins. That track record made Ruffy the biggest betting favorite on the card, and while he didn’t get the finish, he certainly delivered his fair share of highlights.

The bout ended with a decision nod in Ruffy’s favor, a successful first venture to the scorecards. Previously, Ruffy had gone out of the second round just once. That experience, both the bright lights and the 15 minutes of work, is one Ruffy cherishes.

“I think it was the fight that made me evolve the most and grow as a fighter,” Ruffy told UFC.com. “I could have gone for (the finish) all the time, and I decided to take my time. That was the fight that was Fighting Nerds from beginning to the end. I didn't get too eager. I took my time. We followed the strategy. I think that it was an all-around evolution.”

In 2024, UFC fans came to learn what Brazil’s Fighting Nerds were all about. Ruffy’s teammates, who include Caio Borralho and Jean Silva, among many others, were the darlings of the MMA world as they collected one highlight-reel win after another.