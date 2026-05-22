Mauricio Ruffy Has Something Special Planned For UFC Freedom 250

Ruffy has changed up his training camp for his last couple of fights and has spent time on the mats with reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who has been putting him through the wringer on the ground to help Ruffy feel more comfortable in the discomfort. As Ruffy himself explained, it’s exactly what he needed to help improve his all-around MMA game as he looks to make an impact at the very top of the lightweight division.

WATCH: Mauricio Ruffy KOs King Green | UFC 313

“I’m trying to swim into very, very deep waters. And I think that's the one thing, it is putting me in difficult positions,” he explained. “‘Volk’ is a very good guy to do this. I mean, he will just keep piling on, and he's very good at actually putting you into challenges, difficult positions. I'm trying to go deeper and deeper in it.”



On a stacked UFC Freedom 250 fight card, Ruffy’s matchup with Chandler leaps off the page as a bout with high potential to deliver something memorable. The 29-year-old has built his reputation on spectacular finishes and said that he has something “special” planned for Chandler at the White House. However, he knows that he’ll have to fight smart and drain Chandler’s gas tank before unleashing his secret weapon on the American.