Mauricio Ruffy Is Enjoying The Process

“I saw the UFC's care for me, always putting me in the biggest events,” he said. “I'm very happy about it…I see the enthusiasm of the fans. My Instagram account went up insane. I'm still getting used to it. It hasn't sunk in yet; now I've woken up here and I'm on the main card. Perhaps the greatest card of the year, Jon Jones, it may be his last fight, we don't know yet. I'm really happy, very happy with it.”

Ruffy’s quick rise, albeit in the smallest sample size, is akin to the rest of his Fighting Nerds teammates. Ruffy, along with Caio Borralho, Jean Silva, Bruna Brasil and Carlos Prates (who recently scored a main event knockout against Neil Magny) have put the Sao Paulo-based team on the map in a big way.

Their combination of electric performances and finishes, combined with singular and intriguing personalities, captured the attention of MMA fans across the board one pair of fake glasses at a time.

“Fighting Nerds has arrived in the UFC,” Ruffy said. “We already knew that, with our everyday commitment, when we first got here to the UFC, we were going to leave a big impact, and I believe that our team will have many champions in the future.”

A testament to the Fighting Nerds way, other than the results, is their ability—seemingly across the board—to step up and fight at any time and show up with plenty of gas in the tank. Ruffy attributes that to their philosophy of staying close to their fighting weight even when they aren’t in fight camp, and it shows in each of their action-packed performances.