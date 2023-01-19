Mauricio Rua: One More Walk

The stage was set at UFC 113 in Montreal, Canada, where Rua stepped in the Octagon to face light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida. The two met six months prior, where Machida edged out a controversial decision victory over his fellow Brazilian. This time around, things went drastically different.

Order UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Rua, now having already spent 25 minutes with the champion, executed his gameplan to perfection to exact his revenge late in the first round. Capitalizing on a knockdown, Rua dropped into Machida’s guard and landed vicious ground-and-pound strikes until earning the knockout victory.

“If I had to choose a moment in the UFC, I’d choose when I became a UFC world champion in 2010,” Rua said. “That was definitely my best moment.

“I think every victory is important, but if I had to choose one or two highlights, I’d say it was when I got the world title, and the fight with Dan Henderson that got me into the Hall of Fame.”