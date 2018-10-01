 Skip to main content
Maurice Greene To Replace Daniel Spitz On UFC Wichita

Greene Will Fight Jeff Hughes on March 9th
By Gavin Porter • Feb. 15, 2019

Heavyweight Daniel Spitz has been forced out of his UFC Wichita battle with UFC newcomer Jeff Hughes due to medical issues. Spitz will be replaced on the card by The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters alum Maurice Greene.

Greene is 6-2, with finishes in five of his six victories. Hughes and Greene fought for the LFA heavyweight title less than a year ago, with Hughes earning the win via decision.

A heavyweight clash between Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis and former champion Junior Dos Santos headline the UFC’s first visit to the state of Kansas on March 9th. Other bouts include:

Elizeu “Capoeira” dos Santos vs Curtis Millender

Tim “The Dirty Bird” Means vs Niko “The Hybrid” Price

Blagoy Ivanonv vs Ben Rothwell

Beneil Dariush vs Drew Dober

Tim “The Barbarian” Boetsch vs Omari “Wolverine” Akhmedov

Anthony Rocco Martin vs Sergio “The Panther” Moraes

Marion “The Belizean Bruiser” Reneau vs Yana Kunitskaya

Grant Dawson vs Julian “Juicy J” Erosa

Louis Smolka vs Matt “Danger” Schnell

Alex “The Great White” Morono vs Zak “The Barbarian” Ottow

Alex “The Spartan” White vs Dan Moret

Purchase UFC Wichita tickets here.

