Maurice Greene To Replace Daniel Spitz On UFC Wichita

Greene is 6-2, with finishes in five of his six victories. Hughes and Greene fought for the LFA heavyweight title less than a year ago, with Hughes earning the win via decision.

A heavyweight clash between Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis and former champion Junior Dos Santos headline the UFC’s first visit to the state of Kansas on March 9th. Other bouts include:

Elizeu “Capoeira” dos Santos vs Curtis Millender

Tim “The Dirty Bird” Means vs Niko “The Hybrid” Price

Blagoy Ivanonv vs Ben Rothwell

Beneil Dariush vs Drew Dober

Tim “The Barbarian” Boetsch vs Omari “Wolverine” Akhmedov

Anthony Rocco Martin vs Sergio “The Panther” Moraes

Marion “The Belizean Bruiser” Reneau vs Yana Kunitskaya

Grant Dawson vs Julian “Juicy J” Erosa

Louis Smolka vs Matt “Danger” Schnell

Alex “The Great White” Morono vs Zak “The Barbarian” Ottow

Alex “The Spartan” White vs Dan Moret

