Maurice Greene: Evolving And Enjoying The Ride

Eighth appearance. That should show just how long it’s been since that most recent season, but nearly three years since he was in everybody’s living room, Maurice Greene only looks back with good memories on a time in his life where he was a bit polarizing to the MMA masses.

“This is the thing about The Ultimate Fighter,” said Greene. “We talk about good or bad, but you talk about season 28 of The Ultimate Fighter, you think about 'The Crochet Boss' and that's just it. Let's be honest - there were two winners on The Ultimate Fighter, there were a lot of great people on The Ultimate Fighter, but when you think about season 28, all you think about is 'The Crochet Boss.' Whether you liked me or you didn't like me, you're still talking about me. So I'm thankful for The Ultimate Fighter and the UFC for putting me through that process. I don't think that I'd be standing here where I am today if I didn't go through that process. That was like a crash course for what we're dealing with. Fast forward almost three years later and I'm ready to be of the elite in this division. My assault on this division is gonna start May 8th and it's gonna continue.”

The heavyweight division may be the most wide open in the sport, with a couple wins capable of putting a fighter in the top 10 and a loss or two not being the end of the world. Greene has been at both ends of the spectrum, starting his UFC career off with three consecutive wins before hitting a 1-3 stretch in his last four, with the most recent loss coming against Greg Hardy last October.

It was the kind of fight against a high-profile foe that could have propelled Greene into the top 15, but it wasn’t meant to be, as a number of issues, from a training camp injury flare-up to his familiarity with the system at the Jackson-Wink MMA gym still being a work in progress, leading him to not give his best performance against the former NFL star.