THE MATURATION OF JOE PYFER

But one of the key elements that impacts that on-field development most is how they develop as a human being outside of their profession, and Joe Pyfer, who is poised to make the walk to the Octagon this weekend to face Israel Adesanya, is a far cry from the guy who first hit the UFC a couple of years ago.

When my colleague Zac Pacleb and I sat down with Pyfer in Philadelphia at the start of last month, the first question I asked him was “What do most people get wrong about you or misunderstand about you most?” and the Dana White’s Contender Series grad chuckled before explaining that people think he’s angry all the time, when that definitely isn’t the case.

The truth of that statement shone through clearly on Tuesday afternoon as he opened up about the man he is today.

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“It’s a big fight, and I’m excited for the opportunity, grateful for the opportunity, and I’m just excited to go out there and compete, say that I got to share the cage with him and see who’s better,” he said. “This game isn’t a sprint; it’s a marathon.