Matthew Semelsberger: Refreshed, Repaired And Ready For A 'Crazy Good Fight'

Semelsberger will take on fellow all-action fighter Charles Radtke on Saturday night in a bout that has him eager for the battle ahead.

"Excited, definitely. Got to watch a few of his fights, and it doesn't take long for me to watch somebody and realize, like, 'OK, this is going to be a good one,'" he told UFC.com this week.

"Another guy who likes to strike (and) use his hands. Good grappling when he needs to use it, but generally it seems like he likes to keep it on the feet, just like yours truly.

"His left hook is probably what makes him most dangerous from a striking standpoint. So his hands primarily, I think, are probably his big tools of destruction, but he's got some other tools that he likes to use.

"But I think, honestly, everything that he does generally seems to set up towards that left hand and landing a big shot that's going to either knock his opponent out or drop them so that he can swarm and follow up on the ground."