Matthew Semelsberger's Paradigm Shift To His True Potential

“When I first got into the UFC it was still a dream for me and very surreal. It was hard to accept because of the fact that I dropped out of college. I had this crazy journey to get to college, then I got there, and it was like ‘Shoot, this used to be my end game but it’s not the end game, it’s just the beginning.’ I had to make a paradigm shift. Same thing here with the UFC,” Semelsberger said. “I had to change my mentality about where I was and where I could go. I kind of just realized my potential. I realized my potential of getting here, but then I had to turn everything up and tighten everything up in order to really thrive inside of the UFC welterweight division.”

Capturing the flashes of greatness that we’ve seen, like when he knocked out Jason Witt and Martin Sano Jr., are part of the process that comes with realizing his full potential. In his distance fights, Semelsberger believes he’s felt those flashes fizzle out, and it’s been his focus to be great the entire fight rather than just for those quick moments.

“Beating Jake would give me that affirmation that I may have slipped up a bit, but I made the right adjustments,” Semelsberger said. “I need to perform. That’s the biggest thing I’m focused on, just putting on an amazing fight.”

Semelsberger does view each fight as a performance, both as an athlete and as an entertainer. He wants to showcase all the hard work he’s put in on the mat and pads while also putting on an exciting fight for all the fans and people that support him.