Matthew Semelsberger Finding The Perfect Balance

Those emotions have translated directly to his results inside the Octagon. Winning four of his five bouts in the UFC, two have come by unanimous decision in three-round battles that forced Semelsberger to dig deep and outwork his opponent. The others? Both by knockout in 16 seconds or less. In the others, “Semi the Jedi” showed how keen his preparation and gameplans were, knocking out Martin Sano Jr. and Jason Witt in less than a minute each.

Producing such vast results has provided Semelsberger with the perfect blend of experience to help him grow as a fighter and evolve to the next level. Fighting through wars to earn a victory has tested his mental fortitude, while the near one-punch knockout finishes are a reminder of how well he can perform when the stars align.

“I think I can appreciate having both spectrums filled,” Semelsberger said. “But, at the same time, for my family and friends, their hearts and being nervous for me, I would like to finish the fight as fast as possible just for their sake.”

Landing in Dallas, Texas for his UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 bour, Semelsberger is ready to balance those two personalities against Alex Morono. During fight week you won’t catch “Semi the Jedi” out at various hotspots around the city; up until the fight, it’s all business.

“Anywhere I go for fights I like to save [exploring the city] for after because there’s business to handle,” Semelsberger said.

“I’ve been working a lot on my strengths and what I’m good at because that’s what’s really going to win you the fight. But, at the same time, mixed martial arts has so many tools, so many things you have to look out for that you have to spend time pretty much on everything.”