Matthew Semelsberger And The ‘F*** It' Mentality

Three years into his UFC career, the Maryland native has had a mixed bag of results, going 5-3 inside the Octagon, most recently falling to Jeremiah Wells earlier this year. Over the span of those three years, Semelsberger had to adjust as a fighter, attributing his main focus to the maturity he’s gained inside and outside of the Octagon.

“I've matured in the sense that I've always had a pretty high ability, but being able to bring it out in the fights has been something that I think I've grown and been able to do a better job of,” Semelsberger said. “That's what my focus is this fight - doing what I know I'm capable of and letting go of all the fear and all of the emotion that comes attached with that, that makes you worry about doing bad or doing good.”

He will look to implement those changes against Uroš Medić inside the Delta Center at UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2. Semelsberger was originally scheduled to face Canada’s Yohan Lainesse, but things fell through and now he’s slated to face Medíc.

Late opponent changes are just a part of the game when it comes to mixed martial arts and that’s exactly where the ‘f*** it’ mentality comes full circle for Semelsberger.