Matthew Semelsberger Seeks His Own Evolution Everywhere

“For me, I think it's super important to be very well-rounded. So that's just kind of what I've been doing ever since this last fight, just staying on top of my striking, grappling, my strength and conditioning, and everything.”

Overall, evolution is the thing Semelsberger prizes the most in this early chapter of his UFC tenure. While amassing a 5-2 record since joining the roster in August 2020, he has improved himself each time out.

It’s that persistence about improvement that helped Semelsberger bounce back well from losses. Despite having four on his record, he has always won his next contest. That’s not to say he is resting on the accomplishment of outdueling Matthews to end 2022, though. Semelsberger feels like he is not only a better fighter, physically and technically, but also a better person as a whole “mentally and spiritually.”