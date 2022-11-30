Matt Schnell Loves A Challenge

It was a performance that showed the 32-year-old might not be entirely human — there could be some Wolverine mixed with the T-1000 from Terminator 2 in there — and allowed him to publicly lobby for a chance to face Matheus Nicolau, the streaking Brazilian stationed a couple spots ahead of him in the rankings.

While he didn’t get his wish for the fight to take place at Madison Square Garden last month, he did get the assignment, and the Top 10 flyweight will likely light up the main card this weekend in Orlando.

“It made sense: two guys that are relatively comparable in ranking; he’s been hot, he’s looked good, so it’s the next step,” he said, addressing the matchup with Nicolau and the callout that put the wheels in motion to put the two opposite one another on Saturday at Amway Center. “I intentionally called the shot that made sense because I knew that it would be likely that I would get it, and here we are.”

Getting to this fight and this point has been years in the making for Schnell, who first built a name for himself as one of the competitors featured on MTV’s Caged.