Matt Schnell | Honest, Excited, And Dangerous

Last September, following a unanimous decision loss to Cody Durden, the flyweight staple took of his gloves, laid them in the center of the Octagon, and called it a career, walking away after more than a dozen years and 25 fights. In April, he resurfaced, stepping in against Jimmy Flick in Kansas City, where he halted the three-fight slide he rode into retirement.

“Full transparency here,” began Schnell, who makes his second post-pause appearance this weekend when he takes on Joseph Morales in the co-main event of Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX. “I figured I was gonna get cut, and I wanted to have the narrative be my narrative: ‘I didn’t get cut; I retired!’

“Part of it was that, and another part of it was I just wasn’t having fun. (Walking away) gave me some time to step back, reflect, unwind, and just remember why I started this thing in the first place, why I love it so much. It’s given me an interesting perspective, and I’m really, truly trying to be more grateful, trying to not take things for granted; enjoy these moments, live in these moments, and be a part of them.