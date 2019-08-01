Matt Schnell Always Persists

Since then, when he introduced himself to the world while making his way through the amateur MMA ranks in Louisiana, Schnell made the transition to the pros, competed on The Ultimate Fighter, and logged five fights in the UFC on the way to a place in the flyweight top 15 and a meeting with Jordan Espinosa this Saturday in Newark, New Jersey.

He may very well be the most experienced 29-year-old – in and out of the Octagon – in the sport.

“It’s hard to call myself the most experienced, but I feel as if my body of work speaks for itself,” Schnell said. “It’s not been an easy ride either. Along the way, I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs and it wasn’t a straight line. It’s not like I did ‘Caged,’ then won four fights and walked through the UFC. I stumbled out of the blocks a little as a young professional, as much as I did in my early UFC career. But I got my feet underneath me and I feel like I’m getting my feet underneath me now.”

To say it wasn’t a straight line to this point is quite the understatement. With the eyes of the MMA world on him thanks to his time on MTV, Schnell staggered to a 3-2 start to his pro career before running off seven consecutive wins that earned him a spot on The Ultimate Fighter 24. With a shot at the UFC flyweight title up for grabs, Schnell won his first bout on the show over Matt Rizzo before a quarterfinal loss to eventual winner Tim Elliott.

It was disappointing, but Schnell would get a shot in the UFC. Then it got more disappointing, as was knocked out in his first two UFC bouts by Rob Font and Hector Sandoval. And while the loss to Elliott on TUF didn’t count on his official record, to the Shreveport product, it was three losses in a row and he was crushed.

“Of course, there were doubts and many dark days,” Schnell. “You get yourself used to winning, and then it seems like you pick up an L and then you pick up a couple Ls in a row, and that never happened to me and it was difficult to deal with. I’ve lost in the past but I’ve always bounced back. And I dug myself into a ditch there. I lost three in a row and it broke my heart. I feel like I scratched and clawed my way back to this point, but it was difficult to deal with. So there were doubts and hard times, but my loving wife and my family and the guys at my gym helped pull me through.”

With his back firmly against the wall, Schnell scored his first UFC win over Marco Beltran in October 2017. Then he beat Naoki Inoue eight months later, and in March, he submitted Louis Smolka. “Danger” was back. But don’t call it a comeback, says Schnell. He’s been here for years.