Matt Frevola Pursues Third Straight Knockout Victory

Matt Frevola prepares to fight Terrance McKinney in their lightweight fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“My consistency,” Frevola notes as his biggest improvement since fans last saw him compete. “We have so many great, young, up and coming fighters at the gym and I was right back in the gym helping them, sparring with them. Iron sharpens iron. Even when I’m out of shape I’m in there helping everybody and that just makes me better. I’ve constantly evolved and I’m excited to show the next evolution of ‘The Steamrolla.’”

This past weekend, Frevola took a short trip west from his native Long Island to Newark, New Jersey, for UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo. As he peers across the Octagon Saturday night, standing in the red corner will be No. 14 ranked lightweight contender Dober, one of UFC’s most prolific finishers.

UFC 288 Fight By Fight Preview

Last year, Dober racked up three consecutive victories, including a come from behind finish against Terrance McKinney, a Performance of the Night-earning display against Rafael Alves and a brutal knockout victory over Bobby Green to close out a stellar 2023 campaign.

Watching intently as Dober bulldozed his way into the lightweight Top 15, Frevola noticed very few holes in Dober’s toolset, but believes his own arsenal is enough to outperform his opposition wherever the fight goes.

“I can strike with him, I can wrestle with him and I can use my jiu-jitsu on the ground,” Frevola said acknowledging all of his paths to victory. “I think he’s got all that, too, but the way I mix everything up and I utilize everything is going to be my advantage.

“Dober’s a dawg and you can just tell in his fights that he doesn’t back down. Even if he gets hurt, he keeps coming forward, he keeps fighting hard and that’s how I fight; I’m a dog as well. It’s going to be a dogfight and dogfights I don’t lose.”