Matt Frevola's New York State Of Mind

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

It has been a pretty special run in friendly territory lately. This will mark his second appearance at MSG in three fights, with a stop in Newark in between. But it’s not just the where he’s been fighting, but the how.

Frevola has been a force to be reckoned with since his first professional bout in 2014, but there has been something cooking in his three most recent outings that have been undeniable; almost like a newer, better version of Frevola’s character has been unlocked inside a video game. It began with the first and only losing streak of Frevola’s career: back-to-back losses to Arman Tsarukyan and Terrance McKinney, the latter by way of a freakish seven-second KO. It was after that moment that the tide turned, and Frevola 2.0 emerged.

Preview The Entire UFC 295 Fight Card

Three first-round knockouts followed on major pay-per-view cards. There was Genaro Valdez at UFC 270, Ottman Azaitar at UFC 281 and, most recently, Drew Dober at UFC 288. That Dober KO was a true stunner that sent “The SteamRolla” home with Performance of the Night honors.

“It was amazing. I was fighting a legend in Drew Dober and a lot of people counted me out like they always do. And I'm always proving them wrong, making people believers. To be able to beat a guy like Dover and get ranked is just a testament to my hard work and my journey.”