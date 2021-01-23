After three trips to Thailand, Matt Frevola wasn’t stressing the trip to Abu Dhabi for Saturday’s UFC 257 card. And truth be told, as soon as heard of the existence of something called Fight Island, he was going to do whatever it took to get there.

“2020 was a rough year for everyone,” he admits. “For me, I had two fights canceled due to COVID and I had one fight canceled because I got hurt and broke my foot. But honestly, I never stopped training. I was able to train, whether it was quarantine training, whether it was training in my house, the whole year I was working on my craft and I was leveling up. So it could have been worse.”

You can’t get more positive than that, especially with 2020 shaping up to the biggest year in the career of “The SteamRolla,” who is unbeaten in his last three, with a draw against Lando Vannata followed by wins over fellow lightweight prospects Jalin Turner and Luis Pena. Twelve months later, he doesn’t look at the time spent on the sidelines as wasted.

“I just try to stay present,” he said. “But I look back at those fight camps and I did entire fight camps and got these fights canceled like the week of, which was rough. But every fight camp I get better, so those camps are not gonna go wasted. And every fight camp I have, the next one's better and I improve and I learn and I get more in tune with my body. I get something out of every camp I have. What else would I want to be doing? Nothing.”

MORE UFC 257: Embedded Episode 1 | Embedded Episode 2 | Fantasy Stats | Hooker's New Approach | Amanda Ribas | Run It Back With Dustin Poirier | Fight By Fight Preview | Joanne Calderwood | Countdown Full Episode | Inside The Octagon | Free Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Dan Hooker | Poirier's Good Fight Foundation

He laughs, knowing that getting back to what he loves to do most is just around the corner.