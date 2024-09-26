Matt Frevola Feels ‘Complete’

On Tuesday, Frevola told UFC.com that he feels “complete.” Raising his son, Cassius, has brought a new level of maturity that has translated into his training in Long Island.

“I’m complete; I’m a father now, I’m a better man for my son, I’m a better man for my family, I’m a better man for my gym, for my training partners, for my team,” Frevola said. “I feel complete now. Before I had my son, I had all this free time and was watching mindless YouTube or doing something stupid, but now I go home and I take care of my son, I take care of my wife. I’m complete now, and I’m a better man for it, and a better fighter, and it’s going to show.”

Order UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr.

Spending more quality time in the gym can only be beneficial for the Long Island native, who has shared the mat with former UFC champions Aljamain Sterling, Chris Weidman and Matt Serra, as well as current UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

“It’s inspiring,” Frevola said. “To watch Merab go out there and win the title, even the way he did; O’Malley couldn’t touch him, it was unbelievable… Watching him do it, watching Aljo do it, watching Weidman do it, seeing Serra do it, all guys from Long Island, it’s inspiring.”