Matt Brown: Still "Immortal"

Thirteen years and 26 fights into his UFC career, Matt Brown is essentially the same guy he was back when he was introduced to the wider MMA audience as a cast member on Season 7 of The Ultimate Fighter.

Sure, he’s greying around the temples and his beard seems destined to transition into a salt-and-pepper mix in the not too distant future, but as he readies to step into the Octagon this weekend against Carlos Condit in the co-main event of the first fight card of the year, “The Immortal” still carries the same mindset and mentality as always.

“The opponent doesn’t really matter,” he said quickly and flatly when asked about finally sharing the cage with Condit, a fellow veteran he’s been linked to face at various points over the last seven or eight years. “It’s cool I get to fight a guy like Carlos — a legend; a guy that has been through many years of high-level competition in this sport — but realistically, it doesn’t matter who is standing across the cage this weekend.”

Brown has never been one to worry much at all about the name on the other side of the ledger or the trappings of being a professional athlete. In fact, he’d probably bristle at being described as a “professional athlete” because it sounds a little too polished and clean for the rough-hewn, sandpaper stylings of the 40-year-old Ohio native.