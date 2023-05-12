Matt Brown: More Than Just An Anytime, Anywhere Fighter

“I just never really put anything out there,” said Brown. “There's a lot of things I do all the time that I guess I just don't put out there. I've always been more of a private person and I think what you’re really seeing is just me opening up to the world a little more. And that's a tough thing for me to do because I'm very introverted and quiet and keep to myself.”

That introverted personality can even scare people, going all the way back to his time on The Ultimate Fighter in 2008. And while he’s letting more people in these days, the old Matt Brown is still there when necessary.

“I have to be kind of careful with it because once you open the door, people walk in and start trying to take that for granted or exploit it. Like you said, I'm a nice guy, I don't have any ill will towards anyone.

"I think what a lot of people don't understand is I'm trying to keep to myself. And they take that as standoffish being that I'm a f**king warrior, but it’s just who I am. I guess that what they see is that I do have that switch in me. I'll flip the switch and if that's what’s called for at a moment in time, then I'll f**king do it right now.”

Silence. Then we laugh, because though I will have to kill the stereotype and reveal that Brown is one of the good guys in the sport and always has been, yeah, when it’s game time, it’s on.