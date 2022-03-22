Matt Brown Is Always Looking To Do More

Or has someone dared to cross the Ohio native?

“You know, to be honest, probably the most trash talking I ever dealt with in my career was when I fought Stephen Thompson,” said Brown.

Okay, interview over. How can anyone get into a war of words with the nicest person in mixed martial arts?

Brown laughs, then clarifies.

“It wasn't necessarily from Stephen himself,” he said. “But his fanboys, they were just rabid. It was constant. They were sending me messages all the time and I wasn't saying things in interviews; I was just being confident, like, 'Yes, I'm gonna beat him,' and things like that, and they would just take it so personal. It was kind of annoying. But it really motivated me and drove me to train even harder.”

Brown beat Thompson that night in April of 2012, spoiling the perfect record of “Wonderboy”. A decade later, both are still competing against the best in the game in the shark tank known as the UFC’s welterweight division. And yeah, no one has been brave enough to start some war of words with Brown.

“I don't know, I don't think there's too many scared fighters out there,” he laughs. “It's certainly a motivator, but it also doesn't matter. It's not something I'm really interested in. It's not really up my alley and I'm not a good trash talker, either.”