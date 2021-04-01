Matt Arroyo Recalls His The Ultimate Fighter Journey

First introduced to producers by TUF 5 character Allen Berube, the Tampa-produced Matt Arroyo was literally coached on how to make the perfect splash in front of the powers that be.

Obviously the king of first impressions didn’t lead him astray and Arroyo was in the house. He would be on cable television for the first time, but the hard part was just about to begin, and Arroyo was as ready as he could be.

“I think I was the second fight of the season,” Arroyo said. “I was only 2-1 when I got on the show. Back then they were letting guys on with only a couple fights and just trying to get personalities on there and new people and mixing them in with people who have a lot of experience. I was scared to death before that first fight.”