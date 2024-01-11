Matheus Nicolau Wants To Be In Control Of The Music

Announcements
Heading into last year, Matheus Nicolau had re-established himself as a legitimate Top 5 talent in the ultra-competitive UFC flyweight division.
Returning to the promotion in early 2021 after going 3-1 in his first tour of duty, the Nova Uniao representative rattled off victories over Manel Kape, Tim Elliott, David Dvorak, and Matt Schnell to put himself in title contention and set up a showdown with Brandon Royval in early April in Kansas City. Most saw the fight as a potential title eliminator and a can’t-miss clash between a pair of ascending talents in the 125-pound weight class, but Nicolau’s night only lasted two minutes and nine seconds.
“Of course, we get frustrated,” Nicolau said on Wednesday afternoon as he readies to make his return to action this weekend in a rematch with Kape that serves as the co-main event on Saturday’s opening event of the year. “Not just because of the defeat, but because of the way it was; it was too fast. I was so, so ready, had an amazing training camp, and couldn’t show even one percent of what I was ready to do.
“That bitter taste that a loss brings is a very good fuel for us to work harder and harder and evolve,” continued the Brazilian, smiling as he offered his sage perspective on the first-round knockout loss that propelled Royval into a championship opportunity. “That’s what I was doing — not just for this last year, but this training camp specifically: I took time, I trained, and I evolved.
Saturday’s rematch with Kape marks the first time Nicolau will compete since that fateful evening last April opposite Royval, where a perfectly placed knee ended the Brazilian’s six-fight winning streak and pressed pause on his push forward in the rankings.
The nature of the defeat certainly played a part in his taking some time off before returning, but, for the most part, Nicolau has been both ready to go and happy to stay in the gym, focused on getting better and waiting for the opportunity to make his return.
“It’s good when you have time and you don’t have to think about a specific opponent — you can just focus on yourself, your skills, and try to make your toolbox even bigger,” he said. “That’s what I did, and now I’m ready to put (on) the best performance I ever did inside the Octagon.
“Thank God, I had no injuries and could get back to training really fast after that fight. Of course, I took some time because we worked a lot for that goal and we got a little frustrated when things didn’t go our way, but it was all good. I was back in training, I was able to train a lot and still do my main focus, which is to work hard and be the best martial artist I can be.
“I was taking my time,” added Nicolau, who carries an impressive 19-3-1 record into this weekend’s penultimate contest. “I’m the type of guy that likes to let things flow, and when the time comes, I’ll be ready.
“I think the UFC was waiting to see what was going on at the top of the division, what opportunities they had for us, and I was just waiting for them. Now I’m here and I’m ready to go.”
This weekend’s second meeting with Kape comes just shy of three years after the two first shared the Octagon together in a bout that was Nicolau’s first since returning to the promotion and Kape’s second since arriving from Japan.
That initial encounter, which ended with Nicolau earning a split decision victory, was a tense, low output affair where each man was clearly cognizant of the threat the other presented, and very deliberate and calculating when it came to triggering their weapons.
Since then, each man has opened up a little more, with Nicolau posting those three additional wins before running afoul of Royval in “The Show Me State” and Kape amassing four straight victories while finally showing the talent that prompted many to forecast him to be a contender when he initially arrived on the scene in 2021.
“We studied the first fight — not only our first fight, but the other fights that Kape did after we fought, and this helps us to make a strategy, helps us on the technical aspects of the game (in terms of) what I did really good, what I can do different,” said Nicolau when asked about the value of facing someone for a second time. “We studied a lot, I have a really good game plan, and I’m ready to get another victory.
“I think the strongest point of Manel is his confidence — he’s a really confident guy, really good striking; he knows how to create opportunities for the knockout,” he added, assessing the skills of his opponent, who most recently earned a unanimous decision win over newcomer Felipe dos Santos in a back-and-forth battle at UFC 293 in September. “You cannot blink with him; you have to pay attention all the time.
“I’ve got to be sharp all the time; I cannot lose my focus. I’ve got to set the rhythm. Like we said, I’ve got to play the music and not let him play his music.”
In addition to being buoyed by his performance in their first meeting and a strong training camp, Nicolau is also driven by a desire to validate the praise heaped upon him by his countryman and current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja prior to his successful title defense against Royval at UFC 296.
Ahead of the event, Pantoja was asked his thoughts on each member of the division’s Top 10, and said of Nicolau that he’s a “very talented guy and very smart,” adding that he believes his compatriot has “a lot more to show in the UFC.”
When asked about the comments, Nicolau couldn’t help but smile and admit hearing those words from someone as respected and accomplished as Pantoja added to his push as he readied to return.
“Those things motivate us, for sure; they show us we’re on the right path, especially following a defeat,” he said. “A lot of people doubt you, so to have a champion that knows about things — it’s not just any guy saying that; it’s the champion, someone who fights, who knows about these things.
“It gives us motivation, confidence,” he added. “I’m working so hard and want to prove what he said on Saturday.”
While fighting for and winning championship gold has been his dream since he was a teenager and something he views as an inevitability, the belt isn’t at the forefront of Nicolau’s thoughts at the moment.
He’s content to take his time, enjoy the process, and grow from each experience, including the opportunity to run it back with Kape and further prove himself to those that still might not be sold on his credentials as a Top 5 talent.
“To be honest with you, I don’t think much about the belt right now; I’m enjoying each part of the process to get there,” explained Nicolau. “To be the champ is not just my dream, but it is my goal since I was a teenager. I worked so hard for it that it’s more than a dream; it’s a goal — it’s something I’m building towards, and I know this will come.
“I don’t know when, but I know eventually this will come. I’m not in a rush, so I’m taking each step carefully and I’m really enjoying each challenge that I have because they will make me ready when the time (comes) to get the belt.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to show one more time how good I am — that I’m (deserving of being) in the Top 5,” he said of Saturday’s co-main event pairing. “Manel is a great opponent, and I’m going to show that I’m even greater.”
He smiled, as he’s always quick to do.
“I’m really grateful for this opportunity to fight with Manel, my first co-main event in the UFC,” he added. “Things are happening, and I worked so hard for this, so I’m ready to put on the best performance of my life.”
