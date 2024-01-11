Matheus Nicolau Wants To Be In Control Of The Music

“Of course, we get frustrated,” Nicolau said on Wednesday afternoon as he readies to make his return to action this weekend in a rematch with Kape that serves as the co-main event on Saturday’s opening event of the year. “Not just because of the defeat, but because of the way it was; it was too fast. I was so, so ready, had an amazing training camp, and couldn’t show even one percent of what I was ready to do.

“That bitter taste that a loss brings is a very good fuel for us to work harder and harder and evolve,” continued the Brazilian, smiling as he offered his sage perspective on the first-round knockout loss that propelled Royval into a championship opportunity. “That’s what I was doing — not just for this last year, but this training camp specifically: I took time, I trained, and I evolved.

Saturday’s rematch with Kape marks the first time Nicolau will compete since that fateful evening last April opposite Royval, where a perfectly placed knee ended the Brazilian’s six-fight winning streak and pressed pause on his push forward in the rankings.

The nature of the defeat certainly played a part in his taking some time off before returning, but, for the most part, Nicolau has been both ready to go and happy to stay in the gym, focused on getting better and waiting for the opportunity to make his return.