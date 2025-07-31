Mateusz Rebecki | Picking Up Where He Left Off

At UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, Rębecki squared off against Myktybek Orolbai in a grueling 15-minute battle that featured a knockdown, takedowns, cuts, blood, swelling and two men showing incredible will and determination to get their hand raised.

In the end, Rębecki edged out a split decision victory to improve his record to 4-1 in the UFC and 20-2 overall as a pro.

“It was a big lesson because after this, I prove that I’m a really good warrior,” Rębecki said reflecting on his fight with Orolbai. “I think I made very good history for myself, of course.”

Rębecki not only credits his mental strength for pushing him through to the final horn, but also how he approaches his training camp. Rather than sparring every day and entering fight week already in pain, Rębecki pulls things back to ensure he can give 110 percent once the cage door shuts.